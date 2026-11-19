At the Alash Pride FC 136 × Mangu 6 tournament held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Uzbek MMA fighter Saidjon Yulchiyev achieved an important victory. He defeated Kazakhstan's Imangali Abdikayim by technical knockout in the first round. However, the circumstances surrounding the end of the fight caught the fans' attention: the defeated athlete had to receive emergency medical care right inside the octagon.

According to the Sports.kz publication, this bout, held as part of a rivalry between teams from the two countries, was organized in the flyweight division.

Decisive blow in the first round

Saidjon Yulchiyev took the initiative from the very first round of the fight. The Uzbek athlete landed a short but precise right-hand punch, knocking his opponent to the octagon floor.

Following that, Yulchiyev delivered another blow to the head of the downed Abdikayim. The referee, observing the situation, decided to stop the fight and recorded a technical knockout victory for the Uzbek fighter.

Thus, the match ended before the scheduled time. Yulchiyev left his opponent no chance to continue the fight.

Kazakh fighter received medical attention in the octagon

After the fight was stopped, Imangali Abdikayim's condition required the attention of doctors. Medical personnel entered the octagon and provided assistance to the Kazakh athlete directly on the mat.

This situation became the most concerning moment of the fight. However, no further information has been provided yet regarding the athlete's subsequent condition, diagnosis, or whether he was taken to the hospital.

Saidjon Yulchiyev continues his undefeated streak

Following this victory, Saidjon Yulchiyev maintained his undefeated record in professional MMA. His record has reached 3–0.

Imangali Abdikayim, meanwhile, suffered the first defeat of his career. The Kazakh fighter's current statistics stand at 2–1.

The bout in Shymkent was another interesting episode in the rivalry between Uzbek and Kazakh fighters. For Yulchiyev, this victory has become an important step in his professional career. Now, fans are looking forward with interest to see who his next opponent will be and how much further he can extend his undefeated streak.