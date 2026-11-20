Croatia offers Uzbek citizens a 1000 euro salary and free accommodation
An opportunity has emerged for citizens of Uzbekistan to work in the construction sector in Croatia. The Migration Agency has announced five job openings for specialists wishing to work in the country. The employer offers a monthly salary of 1000 euros, free accommodation, and additional compensation for meal expenses. This was reported by the agency's information service.
It is noted that the vacancies are intended for construction workers and operators of special machinery. A total of five candidates are planned to be hired. The monthly salary will be 1000 euros after taxes and mandatory deductions.
Working hours are set at 40 hours per week. Employees who work overtime will receive a 30 percent bonus. The employment contract will initially be signed for a period of 12 months, with the possibility of extension thereafter. Salaries will be transferred to employees' bank accounts on a monthly basis.
What are the requirements for candidates?
Applicants for the job openings in Croatia must meet the following requirements:
Be between 25 and 45 years old;
Possess secondary vocational education in the relevant field;
Have at least two years of work experience in the construction sector;
Have an intermediate level of English proficiency;
Have undergone a medical examination and be in good health to perform work duties.
Additionally, knowledge of the Croatian language at an A1 level is considered an added advantage for candidates.
The employer provides free accommodation for employees. Furthermore, a monthly compensation of 80 euros will be allocated to cover meal-related expenses.
The recruitment process will be carried out in several stages. Candidates will be selected based on the resumes and video presentations they submit. In the next stage, they will undergo an online interview. The selection process will continue until December 1, 2026.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…