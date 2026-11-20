An opportunity has emerged for citizens of Uzbekistan to work in the construction sector in Croatia. The Migration Agency has announced five job openings for specialists wishing to work in the country. The employer offers a monthly salary of 1000 euros, free accommodation, and additional compensation for meal expenses. This was reported by the agency's information service.

It is noted that the vacancies are intended for construction workers and operators of special machinery. A total of five candidates are planned to be hired. The monthly salary will be 1000 euros after taxes and mandatory deductions.

Working hours are set at 40 hours per week. Employees who work overtime will receive a 30 percent bonus. The employment contract will initially be signed for a period of 12 months, with the possibility of extension thereafter. Salaries will be transferred to employees' bank accounts on a monthly basis.