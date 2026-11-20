Chinese scientists have invented a new electronic comb designed to stop hair loss and stimulate regrowth. The device, called Detangle, acts on hair roots using an electric field and a special medication. Experiments conducted on mice showed that the new technology could be more effective than the popular drug minoxidil. This was reported by The Independent.

The device, developed by scientists at Beihang University in China, could also help treat androgenetic alopecia, one of the most common types of hair loss. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

How does the electronic comb work?

Special electrodes and drug molecules are installed in the teeth of the Detangle comb. When the device acts on the scalp, it creates an electric field in the area where the hair roots are located. This is aimed at enhancing the effect of the drug molecules on the hair follicles.