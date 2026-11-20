Electronic comb that shows 100 percent results against hair loss created in China
Chinese scientists have invented a new electronic comb designed to stop hair loss and stimulate regrowth. The device, called Detangle, acts on hair roots using an electric field and a special medication. Experiments conducted on mice showed that the new technology could be more effective than the popular drug minoxidil. This was reported by The Independent.
The device, developed by scientists at Beihang University in China, could also help treat androgenetic alopecia, one of the most common types of hair loss. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
How does the electronic comb work?
Special electrodes and drug molecules are installed in the teeth of the Detangle comb. When the device acts on the scalp, it creates an electric field in the area where the hair roots are located. This is aimed at enhancing the effect of the drug molecules on the hair follicles.
During the tests, the new comb was compared with minoxidil, which is used against hair loss. According to the results, while the effectiveness of conventional topical agents was around 70 percent, Detangle showed almost 100 percent results within a month. However, these figures only apply to experiments on mice.
Existing methods against hair loss
Alopecia is a common problem that can affect up to 80 percent of men during their lifetime. This condition also negatively affects a person's mental state and quality of life.
Currently, one of the most popular remedies for hair loss is minoxidil. It slows down hair loss and helps new hair grow. However, regular use is required to achieve results. It can also cause side effects such as scalp itching and headaches.
Finasteride is also considered effective in the early stages of alopecia. However, it has side effects related to depression and sexual function. Hair transplant surgery, while effective, is painful, expensive, and requires surgical intervention.
Will the comb be effective in humans?
So far, the effectiveness of the Detangle device in humans has not been fully proven. Experiments on mice are an initial stage, and the results obtained cannot be directly applied to humans.
Scientists need to further verify the safety and effectiveness of the device before starting clinical trials in humans. This will require many more scientific studies.
Therefore, Detangle is not yet a proven method for treating baldness. However, the initial results raise hopes for the emergence of a new technology in the fight against hair loss.
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