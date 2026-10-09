Marriage of a Kyrgyz girl to an Uzbek guy captures everyone's attention on social media (video)

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Marriage of a Kyrgyz girl to an Uzbek guy captures everyone's attention on social media (video)

Wedding footage capturing a Kyrgyz girl starting a family with an Uzbek guy has spread widely on social media, catching the attention of many. Photos and videos from the happy day of the young couple sparked great interest among users.

The joyous ceremony was attended by the bride and groom's close relatives, family members, and guests who witnessed the young couple taking a step into a new life journey. The reflection of national traditions and family values at the wedding further enriched the unique atmosphere of the day.

The unification of representatives of different nationalities into a single family is considered a beautiful expression of friendship, mutual respect, and kindness between peoples.

We wish the newly formed family enduring love, harmony, and long-lasting happiness!

Uzbek-Kyrgyz weddingSocial mediaInterethnic friendship
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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