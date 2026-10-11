“Inter” routs “Parma” and becomes Serie A leader

In the 6th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's “Inter” hosted “Parma” at home and secured a confident 3:0 landslide victory. The hosts decided the fate of the match in the middle of the first half, leaving the opponent no chance.

The high tempo and skill demonstrated by Cristian Chivu's wards not only earned the team another 3 points, but also propelled them to the top of the standings.

Chronicle of 31 minutes of pressure and goals in the first half

The “Nerazzurri” started the match fiercely, converting every dangerous attack efficiently:

Quick start by Sučić (13th minute): Having seized the initiative from the start of the match, the Milanese opened the scoring in the 13th minute thanks to a precise shot by Petar Sučić;

Calınoğlu's composure (18th minute): Just five minutes later, “Inter” earned a penalty kick, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu made no mistake from the 11-meter spot to consolidate the lead;

Thuram's final point (31st minute): Continuing their attacks, Marcus Thuram scored the third goal for the hosts in the 31st minute, practically ending any intrigue in the match. In the second half, the coaching staff decided to rest a number of key leaders.

Standings: “Inter” at the top of the competition

This big result changed the balance of power in the Serie A leader race:

“Inter” (1st place): After the confident victory, Cristian Chivu's team brought their points tally to 16 , becoming the sole leader of the championship table;

“Parma”'s situation: The visitors, having suffered a heavy defeat away from home, remain in 14th place.

Match sheet and lineups

Serie A. Round 6 “Inter” — “Parma” 3:0 Goals: Sučić (13), Çalhanoğlu (18 pen.), Thuram (31).

“Inter”: Martínez, Pavard, Bisseck, Carlos Augusto, Diouf (Spence, 74), Sučić, Çalhanoğlu (Stanković, 61), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (Luis Enrique, 73), Esposito (Bonny, 61), Thuram (Lautaro Martínez, 61).

“Parma”: Corvi, del Prato, Troilo, Carlos, Valeri, Keita, Cerri, Touré (Frigan, 84), Elphege (Romero, 62), Fabbian (Lontani, 62).

The Milanese demonstrated consistent play, once again proving that they are serious favorites in the race for the Scudetto.