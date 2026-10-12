Odilxon qori Ismoilov released: Namangan Regional Court announces final ruling

·32·Society
Odilxon qori Ismoilov released: Namangan Regional Court announces final ruling

Odilxon qori Ismoilov, who served for many years as the chief imam-khatib of Shaykhontohur district in Tashkent and at the famous «Kolkha» (Sheikh Zayniddin) mosque, and is the founder of the «Rayhon Family National Dishes» chain, has been released. The press service of the Namangan regional courts disclosed the details of the official appellate ruling issued on October 12 in this high-profile criminal case.

Taking into account the compensation for the material damage caused and the targeting of property to eliminate the debt, the judicial panel commuted the sentenced punishment to a conditional one.

Why was the type of punishment changed?

The following key factors served as the basis for the appellate court to reach this decision:

  • Partial compensation of material damage: Part of the damage caused within the framework of the criminal case was fully paid in cash into the deposit account;

  • Seized property and bank balance: It was determined that the property belonging to Odilxon Ismoilov should be transferred to its balance in accordance with the bank's demand, and the seized movable and immovable property was sold and directed to cover the damage;

  • Property of close relatives: Only the property belonging to Odilxon Ismoilov and his close relatives was involved to eliminate the damage;

  • Conditional freedom and probation period: The punishment imposed under Article 167, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code (large-scale embezzlement or misappropriation) was left unchanged, and pursuant to Article 72 of the Criminal Code, it was designated as conditional with a 3-year probation period.

What was the court of first instance's verdict?

In July of this year, the Pop District Court for Criminal Cases reviewed this case and issued the initial strict verdict:

  • First verdict: The court had initially sentenced Odilxon qori Ismoilov to nearly 8 years (specifically, 7 years, 11 months, and 28 days) of imprisonment, taking into account the time spent in initial detention;

  • Other defendants: Another 6 individuals convicted along with him were also sentenced to various prison terms based on their actions.

With the legal entry into force of the new ruling by the appellate instance of the Namangan Regional Court, Odilxon qori Ismoilov was released from the courtroom.

Odilxon qori IsmoilovNamangan regional courtsKulkha mosqueRayhon family national dishes
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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