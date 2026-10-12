Odilxon qori released after appeal court

Odilxon qori Ismoilov, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison in July of this year, has been released. His relatives informed the QALAMPIR.UZ publication about this.

According to the source, on October 12, the criminal case concerning Odilxon Ismoilov was reviewed in the appeal procedure at the Namangan Regional Court for Criminal Cases. Pursuant to the court decision, he was released from the courtroom.

To recap, in July, the Pap District Court for Criminal Cases reviewed the criminal case regarding Odilxon qori Ismoilov, the founder of "Rayxon oilaviy milliy taomlari" (Rayxon Family National Dishes), and other defendants.

By the court verdict, a total of seven defendants were found guilty of committing crimes related to misappropriation or embezzlement, official forgery, and document-related offenses.

Odilxon qori Ismoilov was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment. The remaining six defendants were given various prison terms depending on their actions.

Odilxon qori Ismoilov served for many years in a number of major mosques in Tashkent. He also worked as the chief imam-khatib of Shaykhontohur District and as the imam of the "Kokcha" (Shaykh Zayniddin) Mosque.