Demand for legal action against driver who hit a school student (video)

A video has spread on social networks showing a car hitting a young schoolgirl crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing («zebra crossing»), after which the driver fled the scene without stopping.

The father of the injured girl posted the CCTV footage online, asking responsible law enforcement agencies to promptly investigate the incident and take strict legal action against the offending driver.

Details from the camera footage: The impact and the child left without help

The surveillance video clearly shows how the events unfolded:

Following the rules: The school student was crossing to the other side of the road at a designated pedestrian walkway;

Unexpected impact and fall: A white crossover (SUV) moving along the road struck and knocked down the girl. As a result of the heavy blow, the girl fell onto the asphalt at the side of the road;

Fleeing without stopping: As seen in the video, instead of stopping to provide first aid to the child or check on her condition, the driver continued on their way and left the scene;

The girl in shock: After the impact, the girl got up in a state of shock and tried to continue across the road, while people around stood watching what had happened.

Attention drivers: Human life is more important than any urgency!

According to traffic safety rules, when approaching pedestrian crossings, slowing down and yielding to pedestrians crossing the road, especially young children, is the absolute duty of a driver:

No escaping responsibility: Fleeing the scene of a traffic accident is considered an aggravating factor under the law;

Children's health comes first: One must always be vigilant upon seeing a child at the roadside or on a "zebra crossing", because no urgent matter is more important than human health and life.

The public is currently awaiting the Road Safety Department and relevant agencies to identify the owner of this vehicle via surveillance cameras and give a full legal assessment of the incident.