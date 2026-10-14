Collateral property seized against credit debt

·58·Society
Collateral property seized against credit debt

According to the court decision, the recovery of 265 million soums of credit debt from the debtor citizen in favor of "Kapitalbank" was stipulated, and the enforcement of the judicial document was assigned to the Sirdaryo regional department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Since the debt was not voluntarily repaid within the specified period, enforcement actions were carried out by state executors, and the apartment pledged as credit collateral was seized.

As a result of the measures taken, the credit debt in the amount of 265 million soums was fully recovered, and the execution of the court decision was ensured.

KapitalbankSirdaryo regioncompulsory enforcementcredit debt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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