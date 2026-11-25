Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has brought his career goal tally to 987. On November 24, he successfully converted a penalty in the 5th round of the AFC Champions League Elite match against Qatar's Al-Sadd.

In the 13th minute of the match, Ronaldo scored to give Al-Nassr the lead. However, Mohammed Waad equalized in the 22nd minute. Then, in the 52nd minute, a goal by João Félix secured the victory for the Saudi Arabian club.

During stoppage time in the first half, Mohammed Waad received a straight red card and left the pitch. As a result, Al-Sadd played the remainder of the match with ten men.

Thus, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Sadd 2-1 on their home turf. Following this victory, the Saudi Arabian club reached 9 points, climbing to fifth place in the Western region table of the competition. Al-Sadd remains in 14th place with 2 points.

For the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, this goal marked the 987th of his career. He now needs 13 more goals to reach the 1,000-goal milestone in football history.

Al-Nassr will play their next match on December 8 against Qatar's Al-Gharafa.