Turmoil in the Manchester City dressing room: some stars are considering leaving the club
In the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Manchester City drew 2:2 at home against the Italian club Napoli. Following this result, the "Citizens" have managed only 1 win in their last 5 matches across all competitions.
Internal conflicts in the dressing room and the loss of unity from the Guardiola era
According to The Touchline, the atmosphere within the team has deteriorated sharply following reports of financial irregularities surrounding the club. The source claims that serious disagreements have arisen in the dressing room:
Loss of unity: There is no longer the same cohesion and mutual trust among the players that existed during the Josep Guardiola era.
Mood to leave: Some leading players, realizing that the club could face serious sanctions and problems in the near future, have begun to think about leaving the team.
Manchester City's current season status and key indicators
Indicators
Details and statistics
UCL 5th round result
Manchester City 2:2 Napoli
Last 5 games statistics
Only 1 win in all competitions
Current PL position
3rd place (22 points after 11 rounds)
Gap from the leader
6 points behind 1st place Arsenal
Main internal problem
Dressing room disagreements due to the risk of financial irregularities
Do you think this crisis at Manchester City is just a temporary slump, or will the financial scandals lead to the end of the club's entire era?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational news with English football fans immediately!
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