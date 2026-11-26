Former head coach of Barcelona and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning to coaching. In an interview with Romario TV, the 55-year-old Spanish specialist emphasized that he is content with his current break and cannot say for sure when he will return to the pitch.

"So many years and matches have passed"

According to Guardiola, he would only return to coaching if he felt an inner drive and that the right time had come — and only if a worthy offer were to arrive:

"I don't know how long my break will last, but I feel very good right now. I think that if I ever return to coaching, I will only do so when I feel the time is right. Of course, if someone wants to invite me. Otherwise, there is nothing to worry about. After all, so many years and matches have passed," said Pep Guardiola.

Key information about the coach

Indicators Details Specialist Pep Guardiola (55 years old) Last workplace Manchester City (left at the end of last season after 10 years of service) Previous clubs Barcelona, Bayern Munich Current status On a creative break from coaching Condition for return Only when he feels ready and receives a worthy offer

As a reminder, Pep Guardiola left his position as head coach of Manchester City at the end of last season after 10 years of productive management.

In your opinion, which major club or national team should Pep Guardiola lead after his break?

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