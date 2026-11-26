The World Chess Championship match between reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju of India and Candidates Tournament winner, Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov, is currently tied at 1:1. During the press conference between games, the players answered questions regarding the new 45+30 time control tested at the Budapest tournament and their team preparations in Geneva.

Two perspectives on the 45+30 time control

The two contenders expressed the following views on the 45+30 control, which gives each player 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move:

Gukesh Dommaraju's position: The Indian champion emphasized that this format is closer to rapid chess and argued that such games should not be included in classical ratings . As evidence, he cited the game between Praggnanandhaa and Richard Rapport, where a mate-in-one was missed (Rapport, playing with white, delivered checkmate with the move 43.Qg7# ).

Javohir Sindarov's assessment: Our compatriot described this control as a format between rapid and classical chess. In his opinion, while the system is interesting for spectators, playing two games a day is very demanding for a chess player—time seems sufficient at the beginning, but it runs out quickly. Sindarov added that he would provide a more definitive conclusion after playing more games in this format.

Gukesh's team in Geneva and mental preparation