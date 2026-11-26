Gukesh and Sindarov share thoughts on 45+30 time control and preparation
The World Chess Championship match between reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju of India and Candidates Tournament winner, Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov, is currently tied at 1:1. During the press conference between games, the players answered questions regarding the new 45+30 time control tested at the Budapest tournament and their team preparations in Geneva.
Two perspectives on the 45+30 time control
The two contenders expressed the following views on the 45+30 control, which gives each player 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move:
Gukesh Dommaraju's position: The Indian champion emphasized that this format is closer to rapid chess and argued that such games should not be included in classical ratings. As evidence, he cited the game between Praggnanandhaa and Richard Rapport, where a mate-in-one was missed (Rapport, playing with white, delivered checkmate with the move
43.Qg7#).
Javohir Sindarov's assessment: Our compatriot described this control as a format between rapid and classical chess. In his opinion, while the system is interesting for spectators, playing two games a day is very demanding for a chess player—time seems sufficient at the beginning, but it runs out quickly. Sindarov added that he would provide a more definitive conclusion after playing more games in this format.
Gukesh's team in Geneva and mental preparation
The reigning world champion also touched upon how he is coping with the intense pressure in Geneva and discussed his support staff:
Area / Specialist
Details and Role
Coach
Renowned Polish grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski
Mental preparation specialist
Paddy Upton — works on behavior at the board and psychological stability
Stress relief
Reduces match stress by spending time with two close friends who have arrived in Geneva
Other team members
Gukesh stated he would provide information about other members of his staff later
Do you think shortening time controls in chess (like 45+30 formats) negatively affects the quality of play and leads to more blunders, or should modern chess evolve in this direction?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this interesting press conference with fellow chess enthusiasts!
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