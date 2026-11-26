Technology allowing users to step inside photos demonstrated on Apple Vision Pro (video)
A developer has demonstrated an unusual technology for the Apple Vision Pro device. It converts a regular iPhone photo into a three-dimensional space, allowing the user to seemingly step inside the image and explore its environment. This was reported by TechTimes.
In the demonstration, the user grabs a photo from the iPhone screen with their fingers and pulls it toward themselves. As soon as they open their hand, the scene from the photo appears in virtual space. As a result, instead of just viewing a regular photograph, the person gets the impression of standing inside it.
The project was created by a developer named Bihe Xi. It utilizes Apple's ML-SHARP technology to generate a 3D scene from a photo, along with the Gaussian Splatting graphics method and hand-tracking capabilities. Some additional objects, including leaves in the image, were created using the Tripo tool.
It is worth noting that this is not a new feature officially introduced by Apple, but rather an experimental project by an independent developer. Also, the process of converting the photo into a 3D environment is performed in advance, meaning it does not happen automatically when sending a photo from an iPhone to the Vision Pro.
The author of the project has made it available as open-source. However, using it requires specific technical configurations and a Vision Pro device.
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