Israeli parliament rejects bill to restrict loud Adhan
The Israeli parliament (Knesset) has rejected a bill aimed at restricting the use of loudspeakers for the Adhan (call to prayer) in mosques by a majority vote. The discussion of this initiative was marked by a heated altercation involving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which ultimately resulted in the minister being expelled from the assembly hall.
What did the bill propose?
The document, promoted by deputies from the far-right Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power") party, established strict requirements and punitive measures for mosques:
Mandatory permit: Mosques would have been required to obtain a special permit to use loudspeakers and amplifiers.
Police powers and fines: In the event of a violation, the police would have been granted the authority to turn off loudspeakers, confiscate equipment, and impose fines of up to 50,000 shekels (approximately 15,800 US dollars).
Verbal clash in the Knesset and the minister's expulsion
During the debates preceding the vote, a sharp confrontation erupted between Itamar Ben-Gvir and Arab deputies. The minister accused the Arab deputies of supporting terrorism and demanded that they leave the country along with their families.
When Deputy Knesset Speaker Eytan Ginzburg attempted to restore order in the hall, Ben-Gvir insulted him by calling him an "idiot". In response, Ginzburg ordered the minister to be removed from the assembly hall. As Ben-Gvir left the hall, he called on other members of the government to follow him.
Voting results and political reactions
Indicators
Details and results
Bill author
Far-right Otzma Yehudit party (Itamar Ben-Gvir)
Votes against
63 deputies (opposition and Arab parties)
Votes in favor
45 deputies
Abstentions / Absent
Most deputies from ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties did not participate in the vote
Final decision
The bill was rejected
During the discussions, while Ben-Gvir labeled this initiative a fight against "acoustic terrorism," opposition deputies assessed it as an open assault on the religious freedoms of the Muslim minority.
In your opinion, how significant a step was the Israeli parliament's rejection of this controversial bill for maintaining religious freedoms and internal stability in the country?
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