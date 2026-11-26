The Israeli parliament (Knesset) has rejected a bill aimed at restricting the use of loudspeakers for the Adhan (call to prayer) in mosques by a majority vote. The discussion of this initiative was marked by a heated altercation involving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which ultimately resulted in the minister being expelled from the assembly hall.

What did the bill propose?

The document, promoted by deputies from the far-right Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power") party, established strict requirements and punitive measures for mosques:

Mandatory permit: Mosques would have been required to obtain a special permit to use loudspeakers and amplifiers.

Police powers and fines: In the event of a violation, the police would have been granted the authority to turn off loudspeakers, confiscate equipment, and impose fines of up to 50,000 shekels (approximately 15,800 US dollars).

Verbal clash in the Knesset and the minister's expulsion