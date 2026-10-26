Asila Mirzayorova makes her first appearance on social media with her 11-month-old daughter (video)

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Asila Mirzayorova makes her first appearance on social media with her 11-month-old daughter (video)

Uzbekistan para-athlete Asila Mirzayorova has appeared on social media for the first time with her 11-month-old child. Videos showing the athlete holding her baby close have attracted the attention of followers.

In the circulated footage, Asila Mirzayorova can be seen lovingly embracing her daughter. These sincere frames delighted many fans and sparked warm reactions on social media.

Users are wishing the athlete new achievements in her future career, while also expressing wishes for health, happiness, and a bright future for her little daughter.

This footage of Asila Mirzayorova with her child has become one of the joyful moments for her fans.

Asila MirzayorovaPara-athleticsUzbek athletes
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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