Courier mother of two gifted a home in Kyrgyzstan (video)

The story of a courier mother raising two children alone in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has left many deeply moved. After a video showing her working in difficult conditions went viral on social media, people began raising funds to help the family.

According to the Kyrgyz publication Kaktus.media on October 27, a woman named Ajar was forced to take her children with her while delivering orders in the evenings and on weekends, as she had no one to look after them. The viral video showed one of her daughters falling asleep on an electric moped.

Although the woman herself did not ask for help, social media users and activists took the initiative to start a fundraiser. Within the first three days, nearly $80,000 was deposited into her account.

Later, the amount of aid increased further. According to a report by News.kg on October 28, a total of $130,000 was raised, and $102,000 of that amount was used to purchase a three-room apartment in Bishkek. The remaining funds are planned to be directed toward supporting other families in need.

Thus, thanks to the solidarity of many, the mother and her two children now have a home of their own. This event demonstrated that even a simple video on social media can unite people around a noble cause.