The state will cover half of the expenses for entrepreneurs who open an Uzbek restaurant abroad

Entrepreneurs who have opened or plan to open an Uzbek national cuisine restaurant in foreign countries can have up to 50 percent of their expenses covered through a state subsidy. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Single Interactive State Services Portal.

It is noted that this service is provided free of charge by the Tourism Committee. It can be used by entrepreneurs officially registered in Uzbekistan.

To receive the subsidy, applicants must submit documents confirming the registration of the restaurant abroad and property rights to the building. In addition, information confirming compliance with sanitary and fire safety requirements, incurred expenses, and documents regarding the supply of products from Uzbekistan are required. Photographs showing the interior and exterior of the restaurant are also attached to the application. If necessary, an official translation of the documents may also be requested.

Applications are reviewed within 18 working days. If approved, the subsidy funds will be transferred to the entrepreneur's bank account within 7 working days. If deficiencies are found in the documents, they can be corrected and the application resubmitted.

Entrepreneurs can submit applications for the subsidy through the my.gov.uz portal.

Recall that earlier it was also reported that certain medical workers in Uzbekistan would be allocated subsidies to purchase housing.