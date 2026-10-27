“Serving human health is noble”: The President announced new benefits for doctors

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during a meeting with dedicated medical professionals, highlighted the high status and value of the medical profession, recalling the profound words of the Jadid enlightener Abdurauf Fitrat: «Every field that serves humanity is sacred, but the field that serves human health is even more noble!»

The head of state announced a new, comprehensive package of benefits aimed at providing social and financial support to healthcare system employees. These decisions will serve to improve the housing conditions of thousands of doctors and increase human resource potential in remote areas.

Housing provision: 50 billion soums and down payment assistance

Special state financial support mechanisms are being launched to ensure a decent standard of living for medical workers:

Housing for employees with 15 years of experience: 50 billion soums have been allocated from the state budget to cover a portion of mortgage loans for medical workers who have served faithfully in the field for at least 15 years. As a result of this support, 1,000 medical workers will move into new homes within the coming year;

Mortgage relief for young specialists: To support young personnel just starting their careers in the system, the state will cover 25 percent of the down payment on housing mortgage loans for 500 young medical workers annually.

Remote and outlying areas: 50 million soum assistance and high bonuses

To drastically improve the quality of medical services provided to the population in rural and remote locations, an unprecedented incentive package will be offered to doctors working in these regions:

Monthly additional bonus increases by more than 2 times: Starting next year, the additional monthly bonus added to the salaries of all doctors working in remote and outlying areas will be increased from the current 2 million soums to 4.5 million soums ;

Large one-time payment: Every doctor who goes to work in remote areas, either by assignment or voluntarily, will be paid a one-time financial incentive of 50 million soums for their initial expenses and living conditions.

Passport of new benefits for medical workers