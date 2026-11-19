News about a woman in Uzbekistan who gave birth to twin boys during her 15th pregnancy is being widely discussed on social media.

According to a video posted by one of the doctors, the woman previously had four daughters. She gave birth to twin boys in her 15th pregnancy. The report also states that nine of her previous pregnancies were terminated.

This news has sparked mixed reactions among internet users. While some are congratulating the family on the twins and wishing the babies health, others are criticizing the high number of pregnancy terminations.

Experts emphasize that terminating a pregnancy, especially when performed without medical supervision, can pose risks to a woman's health.

The incident has once again brought the issues of family planning, reproductive health, and decision-making within the family to the center of discussion.