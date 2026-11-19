151 robots dance simultaneously in China, setting a new world record
An unusual event that captured the attention of the tech world has taken place in China. In the city of Shenzhen, 151 humanoid robots danced simultaneously, earning a place in the Guinness World Records. In doing so, a new world record for a mass dance involving robots was set in the country.
This performance was organized as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Shenzhen. Dozens of robots moving in harmony caught the attention of the audience. Their synchronized dancing once again demonstrated the capabilities of modern robotics.
The group of robots was led by the T800 humanoid robot, manufactured by the Chinese company EngineAI. The specially programmed devices performed identical movements in rhythm with the music.
It is noted that this result is significantly higher than the previous record. Previously, the record for the number of robots dancing at the same time belonged to 110 devices. The new performance increased this figure by 41.
This demonstration is being evaluated as another manifestation of the achievements being made in China in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence.
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