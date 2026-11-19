An unusual event that captured the attention of the tech world has taken place in China. In the city of Shenzhen, 151 humanoid robots danced simultaneously, earning a place in the Guinness World Records. In doing so, a new world record for a mass dance involving robots was set in the country.

This performance was organized as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Shenzhen. Dozens of robots moving in harmony caught the attention of the audience. Their synchronized dancing once again demonstrated the capabilities of modern robotics.