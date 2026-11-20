Real Madrid is working to secure one of its key midfielders, Jude Bellingham, for the long term. According to reports from the Spanish press, the "Royal Club" is working on extending the 23-year-old English footballer's contract until 2031. The new agreement would not only solidify his future in Madrid but also lead to a significant increase in his salary. According to Sport.es, it is planned to offer Bellingham a salary of 20–25 million euros per season under the new contract. Currently, his annual salary is less than 15 million euros. Bellingham's salary could increase by up to 10 million euros If the parties reach a new agreement, the English footballer's annual salary will be significantly higher than his current figure. According to the figures cited by the source, he could earn between 20 million and 25 million euros per season.

This demonstrates how important Real Madrid considers Bellingham to be in the team's project. However, there is no official information yet regarding the signing of a new contract. The current agreement is valid until the summer of 2029. Performing effectively in his third season at Real Madrid Since moving to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, Jude Bellingham has held a key position in the Madrid squad. He stands out for his activity in midfield, his involvement in attacks, and his ability to deliver results in decisive situations. This season, the English footballer has appeared in 16 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists. These statistics once again demonstrate his important role in the team's attacks.