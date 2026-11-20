A special secret phrase consisting of at least 8 Latin letters is set for this section. This phrase acts as a key to open hidden correspondence.

To use the "Hidden Chats" feature, you need to go to the "Privacy" section of Telegram and create a hidden section.

The new feature has appeared in the messenger's beta version. It allows users to create multiple hidden sections and set a separate password for each.

A new feature is being tested for Telegram users that further enhances the privacy of correspondence in the messenger. Through this capability, called "Hidden Chats," it will be possible to hide private chats and channels from the general list. Most interestingly, hidden correspondence cannot even be found through the standard Telegram search — they can only be opened using a special secret phrase.

Another important aspect is that the user is not limited to one hidden section. They can create several separate sections using different secret phrases.

How to find hidden correspondence?

You do not need to perform complex steps to open hidden chats. It is enough to enter the previously set secret phrase into the Telegram search bar.

Then the corresponding hidden section will open, and the user will be able to view the correspondence within it.

However, the most important aspect of this feature is that hidden chats are protected from the eyes of an ordinary user in several stages:

They disappear from the general chat list. Hidden correspondence is not visible on the main screen.

They do not appear in search. Without the special secret phrase, they cannot be found through standard search.

No notifications. No notifications will be sent regarding new messages from hidden chats.

Calls are rejected silently. Calls from chats in this section will not disturb the user.

What happens if you forget the password?

The most important aspect of using the new feature is not to forget the secret phrase.

It is reported that if you forget the set secret phrase, it will not be possible to restore it. Therefore, users must keep the secret word in a secure place or memorize it.

Although this requirement serves to increase the privacy level of the feature, losing the password may result in losing access to hidden correspondence.

Will privacy on Telegram become even stronger?

The "Hidden Chats" feature can be especially convenient for users who do not want their personal correspondence to be shown in the general chat list. The ability to create multiple hidden sections allows for keeping different correspondence separate.

However, it should be remembered: hiding chats from the list does not mean they are fully encrypted or deleted from Telegram servers. This is primarily a feature aimed at strengthening privacy in the messenger interface.

For now, the capability is being tested in the beta version. There is no precise information on when it will be available to all users and how it will work in the final version. Therefore, we have to wait for the public release of the feature.