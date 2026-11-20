Blogger Hanna spoke about her three-year divorce process, the court's repeated granting of reconciliation periods, and her family's attempts to save the marriage. She shared this in an interview on the "GAPIRING" talk show.

During the conversation, the blogger was asked why she decided to have more children if she realized that living together was difficult after the birth of their first child. According to Hanna, this was due to advice from her loved ones to reconcile.

"My family would say, 'Reconcile, perhaps if you have another child, your relationship will improve.' This mindset is very strong in Uzbek culture. Often, people try to save a family through children," the blogger said.

She was also asked about the main factors that led to her decision to divorce. Hanna stated that the loss of mutual respect between the spouses and disagreements with her husband were the causes. She noted that in many families, the interference of relatives can exacerbate problems, but in her case, that was not the primary reason.

The blogger also touched upon why the divorce process took so long. According to her, initially, her husband's side was against the divorce. Later, once they agreed to the divorce, they applied to the court.

Hanna did not give a definitive answer as to why the court granted reconciliation periods multiple times. However, the blogger speculated that her status as a public figure and factors related to preventing the rise in divorce rates might have influenced the delay in the process.