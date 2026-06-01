Mikel Arteta close to signing new contract with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is set to commit his long-term future to Arsenal following their Premier League triumph. Despite the North London club's penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, the board aims to continue their partnership with the Spanish manager. This is reported by Goal.com .

Arsenal's hierarchy wants to reward Arteta for delivering the first league title since 2004. Emirates Stadium officials view the coach as the cornerstone of their project and want to end any uncertainty regarding his future before the summer break.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between the parties have already begun. High-level meetings are planned with club sporting director Andrea Berta and the owners. The goal is to finalize all paperwork before the new season and focus on a transfer campaign expected to reach £300 million.

Although there has been interest from giants like Real Madrid in the past, Mikel Arteta has no intention of leaving the project he has built. He has expressed his full satisfaction with the close relationship established with the club's leadership and the trust placed in him.