Declan Rice promises new victories to Arsenal fans

·51·Sport
Declan Rice promises new victories to Arsenal fans

Arsenal celebrated their 2025-26 Premier League title win with a historic open-top bus parade. Although the club suffered a defeat in the Champions League final, midfielder Declan Rice spoke confidently about future successes during the celebration. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

During the 5.6-mile route through the streets of London, captain Martin Ødegaard led the team on a bus emblazoned with "Champions 25-26". Arsenal came close to winning their first-ever Champions League trophy, but lost to PSG on penalties in the Budapest final. Despite Kai Havertz opening the scoring, Ousmane Dembele equalized, and in the penalty shootout, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missed their spot-kicks.

During the festivities, Declan Rice took the microphone, sang in front of the fans, and touched upon the team's future plans. "I love this club and the manager. Bringing joy to people is an incredible feeling. But we will be back for more next year. You heard it here first from me," said the England international.

Also, 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly, who started in the Champions League final, did not hide his excitement. He emphasized that a new era is beginning under Mikel Arteta and that this season's success is just the start. The young talent noted that the team's unity and the manager's trust will pave the way for future victories.

ArsenalDeclan RicePremier LeagueFootballMikel Arteta
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