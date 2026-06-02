Ibrahima Konate close to leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

·58·Sport
Ibrahima Konate close to leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

France national team defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid after parting ways with Liverpool. The 27-year-old center-back left Anfield as a free agent following the collapse of contract negotiations. During his five successful seasons at Liverpool, he won several trophies, including the 2025 Premier League title. This is reported by Goal.com .

Following the official announcement of his departure, the defender expressed his shock and sadness on social media that his time on Merseyside ended this way. His exit coincided with the farewells of legends like Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. However, while Salah and Robertson were given a proper send-off in the match against Brentford, the French defender was not given the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans.

According to Onze Mondial, Real Madrid has capitalized on the situation and reached an agreement with the defender. The Spanish giants have been monitoring Konate for a long time, and securing a player of his caliber on a free transfer is considered a major success for the club. Personal terms between the player and the club have been fully agreed upon.

The official announcement of this transfer depends on internal political processes at the Madrid club. Reports suggest the deal will be finalized once Florentino Perez wins the presidential election on Sunday. Although a change in leadership is unlikely, Konate must wait for the voting process to conclude before signing the contract.

Currently, Ibrahima Konate is focusing on preparing for the World Cup with the France national team. After the international tournament concludes, the player's official presentation in Madrid is expected to take place, marking his arrival as the newest member of the La Liga giants.

Real MadridLiverpoolIbrahima KonateTransfersLa Liga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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