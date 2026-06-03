Gabriel's shirt sales surge 350% after penalty miss

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is receiving unprecedented support from fans despite missing a decisive penalty against PSG in the Champions League final. Following the defeat, sales of the Brazilian's jerseys unexpectedly jumped by 350%. According to The Athletic, shirts with Gabriel's name became the top-selling product immediately after the error. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the final, the 28-year-old defender stepped up to take the fifth penalty, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. As a result, the Paris club secured Europe's most prestigious trophy for the second consecutive time. Nevertheless, instead of blaming their player, Arsenal fans showed solidarity. Over the weekend, sales of Gabriel's shirts were twice as high as those of any other star on the team.

Gabriel addressed fans via social media, expressing his deep sadness over the defeat but stating his pride in a team that won the Premier League title after a 22-year drought. "It is very painful, but I am proud of what we achieved this season. Thank you to our amazing fans who supported us every step of the way," the player wrote in his post.

The Brazilian defender was a cornerstone of the London club's success this season. He made 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring 4 goals. Gabriel, who is under contract with Arsenal until 2029, has played a total of 261 matches for the club. It is clear that one mistake cannot overshadow his significant place in the club's history.

Now, Gabriel will focus on his international duties with the Brazil national team. He is preparing for the World Cup. The Brazilians will face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stage. Before that, the defender is expected to feature in a friendly match against Egypt on June 7.