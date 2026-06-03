Harry Kane Considers Himself a Top Contender for the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has stated that he considers himself one of the main contenders for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award following his outstanding performances last season. The English goalscorer emphasized in an interview with L'Équipe that his goal tally and team achievements have brought him closer to the prize. Goal.com reports .

"Considering the goals I've scored and the trophies I've won this season, I think I'm in the race. Especially if England wins the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, it wouldn't be hard to imagine the award going to an English player," said the 32-year-old striker.

Kane managed to score 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich. He regards this achievement as being on par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. "Once you cross the 60-goal threshold, you enter the same stratosphere as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their numbers once seemed unattainable to me," he added.

The striker also spoke positively about England's new head coach, Thomas Tuchel. Kane noted that he enjoyed working with the specialist during his time at the Munich club and believes his ideas will bring success to the national team.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in London on October 26. Harry Kane did not hide that winning this award in his hometown would hold special symbolic significance for him.