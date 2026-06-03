Lionel Messi Ranks High in MLS Most Valuable Players List

Interest in Major League Soccer (MLS), considered the most prestigious football competition in North America, is growing day by day. The authoritative and influential Transfermarkt portal has released an updated list of the most valuable players competing in the overseas league for the general public. This ranking not only reflects the balance of values but also indicates that star rivalry in MLS has reached a new level.

The top spot on the value chart is currently shared by two talented footballers.

Who are the most valuable leaders?

According to the portal's analysts, the players with the highest transfer values in the league at the moment are:

Josh Sargent (Toronto FC) — €16 million Evander (FC Cincinnati) — €16 million

Both footballers have maintained their values thanks to consistent performances and are recognized as the most valuable stars in MLS.

Legendary Lionel Messi and the battle for the top three

In the next tier of the ranking is the living legend of world football, captain and leader of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi . The transfer value of the Argentine magician, a record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, currently stands at €15 million .

Interestingly, the market value of two other renowned and experienced footballers is assessed at exactly the same figure as Messi:

Player Name Club Transfer Value Lionel Messi Inter Miami €15m Anders Dreyer San Diego FC €15m Son Heung-min Los Angeles FC €15m

The move of Korean star Son Heung-min and Danish player Dreyer to MLS has clearly boosted the league's prestige.

Inter Miami's triumphant run

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi has been playing for Inter Miami, representing the state of Florida, since the summer of 2023. His arrival completely transformed the club's history.

Key Fact: Thanks to Messi's brilliant performances and leadership, Inter Miami won the MLS Cup for the first time in its history last season, creating a true sensation.

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