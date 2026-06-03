Chelsea Set Price for Marc Cucurella: Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Race

Chelsea are prepared to sanction the sale of defender Marc Cucurella in the summer transfer window. After the Londoners announced their demands for the Spanish player, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are closely monitoring the situation. Although Cucurella has become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old defender is reportedly open to new challenges in his career. Goal.com reports .

Atlético Madrid are currently the frontrunners for the player. Diego Simeone's side view signing Cucurella as a priority to strengthen their defensive line. The Madrid club have initiated contact through sporting director Mateu Alemany and aim to conclude negotiations swiftly. However, there is a significant gap in valuation: while Atlético Madrid are prepared to offer around €50 million, Chelsea are demanding at least €70 million (£61m).

For Barcelona, a move for Cucurella holds sentimental value as he is a La Masia graduate. The player himself has admitted it would be difficult to turn down an offer from his former club. Real Madrid also see him as a suitable candidate to bolster their left-back position. Following the team's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Cucurella did not hide his frustration with the club's policy of relying solely on young players.

Chelsea's hierarchy remain relaxed given the player still has three years left on his contract. The Londoners aim to recoup a significant portion of the fee paid for the defender when he was signed from Brighton in 2022. If the set €70 million price tag is not met, the club reserves the right not to let him go.