Harry Kane Unveils Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds London

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Harry Kane Unveils Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds London

A significant off-pitch milestone has occurred in the career of England captain Harry Kane. A wax figure of the striker has been unveiled at the famous Madame Tussauds museum in London. The Bayern star emphasized that this event was a proud moment for his family and did not hide his amazement at the incredible accuracy of the sculpture. Goal.com reports .

Harry Kane, currently in Miami, worked closely with the artists creating the figure. Special attention was paid to every detail, from his appearance and England kit to his preferred football boots. The statue depicts Kane in a classic pose with his foot on the ball.

The striker was particularly impressed by the fine details of the sculpture. The artists even included the bandage on the finger where he wears his wedding ring — a gesture Kane celebrates by kissing it every time he scores. "Seeing the final result was special; the eyes look so real, it's like looking in a mirror," said the footballer.

Kane attended the unveiling ceremony with his wife Kate and their four children. Young players from Ridgeway Rovers, the club where the footballer began his career, were also invited to the event. Kane hopes this statue will serve as a source of motivation for future generations.

"London is a special city to me; I have spent my whole life here. I look forward to young fans taking photos with this statue. I hope it inspires them to believe in themselves and work hard," added England's all-time top scorer.

Harry KaneEnglandBayern MunichMadame TussaudsFootball
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