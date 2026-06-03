Dusan Vlahovic Leaves Juventus After Contract Extension Talks Collapse

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Dusan Vlahovic Leaves Juventus After Contract Extension Talks Collapse

Prolonged negotiations between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus have come to an end. It has been officially confirmed that the striker will leave the Turin club as a free agent. Months of discussions yielded no agreement, and talks were completely halted this week. Thus, the Serbian forward's four-and-a-half-year stint at the Allianz Stadium is set to conclude. Goal.com reports .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the financial demands of the player and the club did not align. Vlahovic requested an annual salary of €8 million plus bonuses for a new contract. Juventus management, however, capped their offer at €6 million with performance-based incentives. Negotiations reached a dead end after the club refused to pay agency fees and other additional costs.

This situation is a significant blow to head coach Luciano Spalletti, who considered Vlahovic a central figure in his project. Having previously missed out on signing Bernardo Silva and Alisson, Spalletti had described the Serbian striker as vital to the team's system. However, the club's financial constraints ultimately overruled the coach's sporting plans.

Dusan Vlahovic was transferred from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €70 million and was viewed as Cristiano Ronaldo's successor. Although he produced brilliant performances during his time in Turin, many critics have pointed to his lack of consistency.

Top clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in the striker. The player's agents have already been in contact with these teams, but Vlahovic's next destination remains unknown.

JuventusDusan VlahovicTransferBarcelonaChelsea
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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