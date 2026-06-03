Hansi Flick Named La Liga Coach of the Season

·53·Sport
Hansi Flick Named La Liga Coach of the Season

Wonderful news has arrived from the Spanish pitches, bringing a true festive mood to Catalan football fans and millions of loyal supporters of the giant club. Following a review of the past football year by the La Liga administration, Barcelona's masterful manager Hansi Flick has been officially named the best head coach of the season.

Thanks to his superior tactical knowledge and iron discipline, the experienced German specialist has led the Blaugrana back to great victories.

Amazing figures and a historic record

Under Flick's management, Barcelona demonstrated absolute dominance in the current domestic championship. The mesmerizing statistics recorded throughout the season are bound to amaze any football fan:

  • Points tally: The Catalans finished the season as champions with exactly 94 points leaving their eternal rivals, second-placed Real Madrid, 8 points behind.

  • Goal fest: The team scored against opponents' goals exactly 95 times over 38 matchdays, dropping points in only 6 games.

  • Absolute record: Barcelona has opened a brand new chapter in the rich history of La Liga — they became the first team to win every single home match (at Camp Nou) in a single season!

Second consecutive triumph and a bright future

The 61-year-old professor of German football, Hansi Flick, has won this prestigious individual award for the second consecutive time in his career, proving his class once again. Notably, he has been at the helm of the Catalan giants since the summer of 2024.

Important news: Fully satisfied with the coach's phenomenal results, the club management recently decided to extend his current contract until 2028 . This signals to the fans that many more trophies and beautiful victories lie ahead.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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