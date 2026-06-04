Jan Oblak Comments on Rumors of Atletico Madrid Departure

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has put an end to speculation about his future, discussing his career at the club. Despite being under contract until 2028, the Slovenian shot-stopper's future in the Spanish capital has recently been called into question due to defensive instability. Goal.com reports .

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been one of the key pillars of Diego Simeone's team for 12 years. Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2014 for €16 million, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in La Liga history at the time. Now, his long-standing career at the Metropolitano Stadium faces uncertainty for the first time.

Although club management has stated they will not force the legendary number one to leave, the final decision will depend on mutual agreement between the player and the board. Oblak took a philosophical approach to questions about his future: "I don't think about it much because things happen when they are meant to happen. What is destined will be, and I have little influence over it," he said.

Despite transfer rumors, Oblak emphasized his loyalty to the club. During his time in Madrid, he has won La Liga, the Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup. "I have a contract with the club and have spent 12 years here. I have respected it from the beginning to the end, and I will continue to do so in the future," the goalkeeper added.

While Oblak is happy to stay, he acknowledged that Atletico Madrid's sporting management has the final say in squad building. In the 2025-26 season, he has played 43 matches across all competitions, conceding 55 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets. He also expressed his intention to achieve titles he has not yet won with the team.