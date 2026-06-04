Florentino Pérez Targets João Neves if Re-elected as Real Madrid President

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Florentino Pérez Targets João Neves if Re-elected as Real Madrid President

Transfer rumors and pre-election buzz surrounding Real Madrid continue to heat up the football world. If current president Florentino Pérez wins the upcoming presidential election, he aims to bolster the team's midfield with one of the world's most talented young stars. The target is João Neves, the skillful representative of both PSG and the Portugal national team. Renowned Spanish sports journalist Alberto Pereiro announced this on his official social media pages.

According to reliable information from the insider, the 21-year-old Portuguese wonderkid has become one of the primary and top priorities for the Madrid giants in the summer transfer window.

Pérez's 'Formidable' Pre-Election Plan

The current president of the Madrid superclub, Florentino Pérez, has devised a systematic plan to overhaul the squad for the new season and prepare major gifts for the fans.

Stars in the Transfer Crosshairs: Earlier reports suggested that Manchester City's Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol was also part of Pérez's special pre-election program. Now, João Neves has been added to this list to strengthen the midfield. If Pérez wins the election, a new era of 'Galácticos' will undoubtedly begin in Madrid.

João Neves' Value and Impressive Stats

Despite his young age, the Portuguese player, who has already become a key figure at the Paris club, has a significant contractual situation and impressive stats from the past year:

  • Current Contract: Neves' current employment contract with the Parisians runs until 2029 . Therefore, PSG management has no intention of letting their star go easily.

  • Transfer Fee: The authoritative Transfermarkt portal currently values the Portuguese talent at a staggering €140 million .

  • Productivity: In the last club season, João Neves appeared in a total of 38 matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring 7 times and providing 4 assists .

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest on Real Madrid's new look, secret deals behind the presidential elections, and Europe's biggest transfer bombs!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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