Erling Haaland Reportedly Reaches Agreement with Real Madrid

·57·Sport
Erling Haaland Reportedly Reaches Agreement with Real Madrid

The race for the Real Madrid presidency has taken an unexpected turn. Candidate Enrique Riquelme claimed during his election campaign against incumbent president Florentino Pérez that Manchester City star Erling Haaland has agreed to move to Madrid. The 37-year-old businessman has built his entire pre-election program around bringing the Norwegian striker to the Santiago Bernabéu. Goal.com reports .

Appearing on the popular show "El Hormiguero", Riquelme emphasized that not only Erling Haaland but also 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri are central to his plans. He provided financial guarantees to club members, promising to pay all membership fees for the next season out of his own pocket if he fails to complete these transfers. According to him, Erling Haaland's contract includes a release clause, and the player himself wants to come to Madrid.

However, the player's representatives quickly denied these statements. Erling Haaland's father, Alfie Haaland, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, issued a joint statement declaring that there is no agreement with Riquelme. They described the claims as "entertaining but far from the truth". Manchester City also stated they remain calm regarding their star and that he has no intention of leaving the club project.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City's management is planning to take legal action regarding Riquelme's baseless claims. The club firmly denied the existence of any special clause in Erling Haaland's contract that would facilitate a transfer. Meanwhile, Florentino Pérez has not been idle either — he announced that he has reached an agreement with José Mourinho regarding the head coaching position.

Real MadridErling HaalandManchester CityFlorentino PérezTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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