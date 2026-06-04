Valverde Could Continue His Career at Manchester City

The transfer market in European football is heating up. In particular, the mutual "player hunting" among grand clubs is always exciting and full of unexpected news for fans. The next major and sensational transfer bomb is expected to explode between Madrid and Manchester. According to the latest information from the prestigious Spanish publication "El Chiringuito," it is quite possible that Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde will soon move to the English Premier League.

A formidable and official offer from "The Citizens"

England's current leader, Manchester City, is making serious plans to further strengthen and reinforce their midfield core. Insiders claim that "The Citizens" are ready to sacrifice a huge sum of 90 million euros for this transfer.

The Uruguayan star, who has become the true heart and one of the leaders of the "Royal Club," is currently one of the main and priority targets of Enzo Maresca's team in the summer transfer window.

Uncertain future in Madrid and the Tchouaméni controversy

So, a fair question arises: why should Real let go of their leader? The point is that the internal atmosphere in the Madrid camp has become somewhat tense. After the noisy controversies involving his teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, Valverde's future at the Santiago Bernabéu remains vague and questionable. The English club wants to take advantage of this unfavorable situation.

Valverde is not just an ordinary player, but a real "engine" on the pitch. Let's take a look at his impressive and productive statistics from last season:

Statistics Result (2025/2026 season) Total matches (all competitions) 49 games Goals scored 9 goals Assists 13 passes

Real intrigue for fans

The move of the 27-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, now in his prime, to Albion could completely change the balance of power in world football. How Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will respond to Manchester City's hot offer is of great interest to everyone.

Editorial opinion: Federico's transfer will definitely raise the level of the Premier League even higher. However, it is hard to believe that Real fans will easily let go of their favorite. We will continue to follow the development of events!

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