Liam Delap has decided to stay at Chelsea for at least one more season to silence his critics after an unsuccessful debut campaign. The 23-year-old striker is ready to fight for his place in West London, although fierce competition and injuries have limited his opportunities. According to the BBC, the player has no intention of leaving the club. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Delap, a former Manchester City player, was transferred for £30 million, but his performance fell well short of expectations. Last season, he made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring only two goals. In particular, his single goal in the Premier League and a 26-game goalless streak at the end of the season negatively affected his reputation. Nevertheless, he recently bought a house near London, demonstrating his long-term plans.

The striker is eager to play under new manager Xabi Alonso, who takes charge on July 1. However, competition within the Chelsea squad has intensified. Joao Pedro, signed from Brighton for £55 million, has firmly established himself in the starting lineup. Additionally, the expected return of Nicolas Jackson from Bayern Munich further complicates Delap's situation.

The club is forced to trim its squad as it will not participate in European competitions next season. Delap's lower transfer fee compared to other stars could make him an attractive option for sale. Newcastle United is currently monitoring the situation closely and considering signing the striker.