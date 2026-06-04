Dusan Vlahovic Could Continue His Career in the English Premier League

European football's summer transfer market is on the verge of another major and sensational event. Juventus, the giant of Italy's Serie A, and Dusan Vlahovic, the skilled striker of the Serbian national team, are on the brink of a sharp turn in their careers, close to donning a new club's jersey. According to the latest hot information from the prestigious Italian publication Tuttosport, London's famous Chelsea club is showing serious interest in the services of the Serbian forward.

London's 'Blues' are unable to reach an agreement with the Turin club regarding the contract and plan to take advantage of the favorable situation surrounding the talented player, who is eager to leave, to bring him to Albion as soon as possible.

A huge battle among European giants for the striker

However, adding the Serbian goal machine to their squad will not be easy for Chelsea. This is because other major contenders have lined up as buyers in the transfer market:

Madrid's Atletico club is actively considering the Vlahovic option to strengthen their attacking line;

Munich's Bayern team is very keen to see the Serbian forward in their ranks.

The source specifically notes that the financial capabilities and offered funds of these contender clubs are significantly superior to those shown by another current representative of Italy, Napoli.

Negotiations with Juventus have reached a dead end

So, what actually caused these transfer discussions? Earlier, sports media widely reported that official negotiations between the Juventus management and the player to extend the current employment contract had reached a complete dead end. Due to the parties' inability to agree on financial terms, the player decided to leave the team.

Recall that the tall and prolific striker Dusan Vlahovic since 2022 has been honorably defending the colors of the Turin club, playing as the team's main striking force.

Player's current club Contender giants Main reason for the transfer Juventus (Turin) Chelsea, Bayern, Atletico Failure of contract negotiations

Intrigue for fans: It is very interesting for everyone to know which championship will be the next destination for Vlahovic, one of the most talented central forwards in world football. Will the London aristocrats win this battle, or will the Munich German machine prevail? We will find out soon.

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