Max Eberl Could Leave Bayern Munich: Management Decision Expected

·95·Sport
Max Eberl Could Leave Bayern Munich: Management Decision Expected

Despite the recent transfers executed by Max Eberl, his future at Bayern Munich remains under serious threat. According to the "Bayern-Insider" podcast by Bild, the sporting director could be relieved of his duties as early as August. The situation is expected to escalate due to the supervisory board meeting scheduled for August. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Sources indicate that one or two members of the club's highest governing body opposed extending Eberl's contract, effectively giving him a "rejection." Although the board has currently allowed him to continue in his role, the August meeting could deliver the final verdict. The current agreement between the sporting director and the club runs until 2027.

According to football world norms, it is nearly impossible for a sporting director to work effectively without full management support. If the board votes against him, Eberl's tenure at the Munich club will end. Sources emphasize that it would seem strange for him to remain at the club when everyone is aware of his imminent departure.

Club honorary president Uli Hoeneß is expected to play a decisive role in this matter. Eberl cannot keep his position without his approval. However, Max Eberl has no intention of surrendering and has switched to "combat mode" to defend his position. He cites his successes in the transfer market, particularly the signing of players like Michael Olise, as key evidence.

Bayern MunichMax EberlTransfersGerman FootballBundesliga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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