If Enrique Riquelme Becomes Real President, He Will Bring Klopp

·48·Sport
If Enrique Riquelme Becomes Real President, He Will Bring Klopp

Developments surrounding Real Madrid are currently at the center of attention not only in Spain but also for the global football community. As the election to determine the new leader of the "Royal Club" approaches, the competition between candidates and the scale of projects promised to fans are becoming increasingly intense.

Fabrizio Romano, the most reliable and famous insider in the football world, revealed one such sensational plan. According to him, entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme, who is offering serious competition to current president Florentino Pérez for the Real presidency, aims to hand over team management to the renowned German specialist Jürgen Klopp if he wins the election.

Clash of two strategies at the helm of the "Royal Club"

On June 7 , the presidential election will take place, clarifying the future direction of the Madrid giant. Currently, candidates are putting forward their options for head coach:

  • Florentino Pérez's choice: The current president has officially announced the candidacy of Real's former manager, an experienced and combative character, José Mourinho .

  • Enrique Riquelme's plan: The new candidate has prepared the option of Jürgen Klopp , who has made his mark in the football world, in response to Pérez's move.

"Enrique Riquelme will soon reveal to the public who his head coach for the new season will be. My reliable sources confirm that it is precisely Jürgen Klopp. Football insiders are also mentioning that Klopp is Riquelme's main trump card. However, the final decision and the club's development strategy will be personally announced by the candidate in the coming days," says Fabrizio Romano.

Quick Reference: Status of Candidate Coaches

Coach

Last Workplace

Major Achievements

Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool (left in 2024)

UCL winner, Premier League and Bundesliga titles

José Mourinho

Real Madrid (former club)

Dozens of prestigious trophies with Europe's top clubs

Notably, after parting ways with Liverpool in 2024, Jürgen Klopp took a long-term break and has not yet started working with any team. His return to big football, and specifically to the Santiago Bernabéu, would undoubtedly be a real gift for the fans.

Only two days remain until the conclusion of this historic election process in Madrid and the determination of who will lead Real to new victories.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to follow the latest exclusive news from the "Royal Club" camp, pre-election processes, and the best news in the football world!

Enrique RiquelmeJürgen KloppReal MadridFlorentino PérezFabrizio Romano
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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