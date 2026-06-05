As the summer transfer window approaches in world football, intrigue surrounding Madrid's Real club is reaching its peak. Recently, we reported on coaching discussions behind the election for the presidency of the 'Royal Club'. Now, current president Florentino Perez's new plan, which promises to shake up the transfer market, has become the focus of media attention.

Previously, the head of the Madrid giant announced he would submit a monstrous offer—at least €150 million for one of the regular participants in the UEFA Champions League, sending shockwaves through the football world. According to the latest data from Spain's prestigious and reliable newspaper As, the names of the three main candidates for this record-breaking offer have been revealed.

Perez's Three Stars: Who Will Madrid Choose?

According to insiders, the following talents shining on European pitches have made it onto Real's transfer list:

Vitinha (PSG): A skilled Portuguese midfielder who defines the Parisian club's playing style with high intelligence in the center of the pitch.

João Neves (PSG): Another young Portuguese star who has attracted the attention of many European giants with his versatile and reliable performances for the Parisian powerhouse.

Michael Olise (Bayern): A winger who demonstrates true creativity in attack for the Munich side, mastering dribbling and speed.

Interestingly, Florentino Perez specifically emphasized that the player targeted for this extremely expensive offer is definitely not of French nationality. This automatically eliminates several options from the list of candidates, further intensifying the intrigue.

Brief Profile of Transfer Targets

Player Current Club Position (Role on the Pitch) Estimated Transfer Value Vitinha PSG Central Midfielder No less than €150 million João Neves PSG Defensive / Central Midfielder No less than €150 million Michael Olise Bayern Winger No less than €150 million

Nevertheless, it remains a mystery which of these three players the Madrilenians have decided to invest their historic, record-breaking funds in. But one thing is certain: Florentino Perez is firmly committed to bringing another superstar to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

Expert Analysis: Perez's major moves are usually unexpected and executed swiftly. If one of these three footballers dons the Real jersey, the Madrid club's squad for the next season will undoubtedly look even more formidable.

Keep following Zamin's pages with us to stay updated on the 'Royal Club's' summer transfer bombs, the most expensive deals in world football, and exclusive insiders from your favorite teams!