With only a few days left until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, heated debates among tournament participants are intensifying. The situation in Group K, which includes the Uzbekistan national team making its debut at this prestigious competition, and the rivals' plans are of great interest to football fans in our country. Recently, Polish media outlets highly rated our national team's capabilities, and now a resounding statement has come from the camp of the group's main favorite, Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes, the experienced midfielder and driving force of the Portugal national team, shared his plans and high ambitions ahead of the upcoming World Cup. According to him, the Portuguese are heading across the ocean with only one task: to win the world title.

"Our main strength lies in team unity"

The skilled footballer separately emphasized that playing in the national kit is a huge honor and responsibility for every player, and that the atmosphere within the team is at a high level:

"The World Cup has always been a sacred tournament of special status for us. We represent our entire nation and homeland on the field. It is no exaggeration to say that these are the most unforgettable and brightest moments in every footballer's career. Today, our main and most powerful weapon is team unity. This aspect is clearly visible and gives our national team a huge advantage over others."

Bruno Fernandes noted that the time has come to achieve a historic result never before seen in the history of Portuguese football. In his opinion, the team's main goal is solely to win the World Cup. "Reaching the final stage and fighting there for the main trophy against any strong opponent in the world is a wonderful event in itself. We have never conquered such a peak before. This is our true ultimate dream. First and foremost, I want Portugal to become champions, and I am ready to give my all for this," added the star footballer.

The fighting quartet of Group K

Recall that the Portugal national team faces quite serious and intense confrontations in the group stage of the upcoming world championship.

Participants of Group K Region and status in the tournament Portugal European giant, main favorite of the group and contender for the cup Uzbekistan Asian representative, historic debutant and master of unexpected surprises Colombia South American representative, school of technical and attacking football DR Congo African representative, owner of physical strength and strong character

Background analysis: Bruno Fernandes' statement shows how highly motivated Portugal is arriving at the tournament. However, it is clear that our compatriots, led by Fabio Cannavaro, are also preparing a worthy tactic against this star-studded rival. The clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan will undoubtedly become one of the most exciting matches of the group stage.

Always follow the World Cup diary, the situation in Group K, our representatives' preparation processes, and the latest exclusive interviews with international football stars on the Zamin pages with us!