Jude Bellingham Could Be Benched for England National Team

·60·Sport
Jude Bellingham Could Be Benched for England National Team

"Who else could it be?!" — Jude Bellingham shouted these exact words after scoring an acrobatic goal in the 95th minute against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 Round of 16. Until that moment, the "Three Lions" were putting on a terrible performance, but Bellingham's heroics kept the team in the tournament. This was another peak for the footballer who had become the hero of the season by scoring consecutive winning goals for Real Madrid. According to Goal.com reports .

Bellingham's career began with a meteoric rise: he shone at the 2022 World Cup at age 19, led Borussia Dortmund to the brink of the Bundesliga title, and delivered Ballon d'Or-worthy performances in his debut season at Real Madrid. He won over fans by scoring late winning goals in the first two El Clásico matches of the La Liga season.

However, a decline has recently been observed in the midfielder's game. Injuries, particularly a shoulder issue that required surgery last summer, have negatively affected his form. Real Madrid's overall crisis has also impacted Bellingham's reputation. Although he is still seen as the main face of the 2026 World Cup, his place in the team under Thomas Tuchel is not guaranteed.

It is becoming increasingly likely that Bellingham will not start in the opening match against Croatia on June 17. Although he has promised a bright future since the Birmingham City academy and was a star coveted by giants like Real Madrid and Liverpool, the competition in Thomas Tuchel's squad could see him remain on the bench.

Jude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandThomas TuchelFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United Want to Sign Real Madrid Star...Manchester United Want to Sign Real Madrid Star...Yesterday, 16:35Perez Ready to Allocate €150 Million for Michael Olise TransferPerez Ready to Allocate €150 Million for Michael Olise TransferYesterday, 16:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed