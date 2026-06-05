Jude Bellingham Could Be Benched for England National Team

"Who else could it be?!" — Jude Bellingham shouted these exact words after scoring an acrobatic goal in the 95th minute against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 Round of 16. Until that moment, the "Three Lions" were putting on a terrible performance, but Bellingham's heroics kept the team in the tournament. This was another peak for the footballer who had become the hero of the season by scoring consecutive winning goals for Real Madrid. According to Goal.com reports .

Bellingham's career began with a meteoric rise: he shone at the 2022 World Cup at age 19, led Borussia Dortmund to the brink of the Bundesliga title, and delivered Ballon d'Or-worthy performances in his debut season at Real Madrid. He won over fans by scoring late winning goals in the first two El Clásico matches of the La Liga season.

However, a decline has recently been observed in the midfielder's game. Injuries, particularly a shoulder issue that required surgery last summer, have negatively affected his form. Real Madrid's overall crisis has also impacted Bellingham's reputation. Although he is still seen as the main face of the 2026 World Cup, his place in the team under Thomas Tuchel is not guaranteed.

It is becoming increasingly likely that Bellingham will not start in the opening match against Croatia on June 17. Although he has promised a bright future since the Birmingham City academy and was a star coveted by giants like Real Madrid and Liverpool, the competition in Thomas Tuchel's squad could see him remain on the bench.