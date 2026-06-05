Lamine Yamal and 12 Young Stars of the 2026 World Cup

·71·Sport
Lamine Yamal and 12 Young Stars of the 2026 World Cup

Only a few days remain until the next World Cup kicks off in North America. As teams make their final preparations for the tournament, the world's attention is focused on football's most talented youngsters. Legends like Pelé and Kylian Mbappé made history by scoring in finals as teenagers. Now, a new generation is ready to shine on the pitches of the USA, Mexico, and Canada. According to Goal.com report .

Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly expected to be one of the main protagonists of this tournament. The Barcelona and Spain winger scored against Georgia at just 16 years old, becoming an integral part of Luis de la Fuente's squad. His outstanding performances at Euro 2024, particularly his superb goal against France in the semi-final, proved he is not afraid of the big stage. Although he may miss the opening matches due to an injury sustained in April, his return would significantly boost Spain's title chances.

Another young talent expected to shine for Spain is Pau Cubarsí. The 19-year-old defender has been a consistent performer for Barcelona under Hansi Flick for two years. Despite missing the European Championship, Cubarsí, known for his ball-playing skills and composure in defense, showcased himself in the qualifiers and secured a spot in the starting lineup.

Among the 12 NXGN prospects selected by GOAL are talents like Lennart Karl. These players are expected not only to contribute to their national teams' success but also to capture the attention of the global football community, becoming primary targets in the transfer market. The 2026 World Cup is sure to witness the birth of new stars.

FootballWorld CupLamine YamalBarcelonaSpain
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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