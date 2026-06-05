Real Madrid Striker Expected to Become a Serie A Giant

Talented forward Gonzalo García, who has been stuck on the bench due to high competition at Real Madrid, is on the verge of a sharp turn in his career. The likelihood of the 22-year-old Spanish striker leaving the 'Royal Club' during the current summer transfer window is increasing by the hour.

According to the latest information released by renowned European insider Gianluca Di Marzio, the Madrid academy graduate has an excellent opportunity to continue his career in Italy's Serie A.

Como, which caused a real sensation in the completed Serie A season and secured a UEFA Champions League spot for the first time in its history, aims to strengthen its attacking line specifically with García. The team managed by Spanish legend Cesc Fàbregas wants to make a respectable mark in Europe by adding the young talent to its ranks.

Despite his youth, García managed to take the field in 30 matches for Real Madrid during the past La Liga season. In these games, the young star scored 6 goals and provided 1 assist.

The footballer, currently valued at 30 million euros by prestigious portals, will undoubtedly open a new and bright chapter in his career by moving to Italy. This transfer is expected to be officially resolved soon.