FIFA Seminar Held for Uzbekistan National Team

One of the key preparation processes for the Uzbekistan national team was organized ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. A special seminar was conducted with the participation of our national team players and coaching staff. This was reported by the UFA press service.

This seminar is of great importance for the Uzbekistan national team, which will participate in the World Cup final stage for the first time. This is because the World Cup is not limited to on-field play, tactics, and results. In such a major tournament, every player and team representative must fully comply with strict regulations, transparency requirements, and principles of sports integrity established by FIFA.

During the seminar, players and the coaching staff received detailed explanations regarding the transparency rules applicable at the FIFA World Cup. Additionally, information was provided on sports integrity, fair competition, responsible conduct, and obligations to be fulfilled during the tournament.

Such seminars are considered very important before major tournaments. This is because every detail is monitored at the World Cup: players' movements on the field, team representatives' participation in official procedures, information security, communication channels, and ethical standards—all of which are carried out in accordance with FIFA requirements.

This process is a new experience for the Uzbekistan national team. Since our national team is participating in the World Cup for the first time in history, players must be ready not only to face opponents on the field but also to be well-versed in the organizational and legal requirements of the tournament.

The seminar also provided information on the information and advisory services offered by FIFA. Team members received explanations on where to turn in various situations during the competition and through which channels they can submit questions or report issues.

Furthermore, available communication channels, relevant procedures to be followed during the tournament, and the responsibilities of team representatives were reviewed separately. Such information is necessary to prevent misunderstandings in major competitions, protect players legally and organizationally, and ensure compliance with international standards.

The issue of sports integrity holds a special place at the World Cup level. For FIFA, it is important that tournaments proceed transparently, results are not influenced externally, and every team participates under equal conditions. Therefore, it is natural that players received explanations regarding suspicious situations, information exchange, betting, conflicts of interest, and other risky scenarios.

A historic test lies ahead for the Uzbekistan national team. Our team will represent the country on the world stage at the 2026 World Cup for the first time. At such a time, preparation is demonstrated not only on the training ground but also through organization, discipline, knowledge of rules, and a professional approach.

This seminar shows that our national team is preparing comprehensively for the World Cup. Players must do their job on the field, but off-field discipline is equally important in a major tournament. A single incorrect statement, a rule violation, or simple negligence can turn into a problem in a major competition.

Therefore, familiarizing themselves closely with FIFA requirements, understanding the principles of sports integrity, and knowing each player's responsibility was a beneficial step for the team. The World Cup is not just about goals and points, but also about professional culture, international standards, and worthy preparation for the big stage.

Now, every day is important for the Uzbekistan national team. Training sessions, tactical preparation, friendly matches, medical monitoring, and FIFA seminars—all serve one goal: to represent our country worthily at the World Cup.

Uzbekistan must go to its first World Cup not merely as a participant, but as a team that feels great responsibility, knows the rules, and is ready for international requirements. Today's seminar was one of the important steps in this direction.