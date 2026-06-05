Barcelona Plans to List Valuable Defender for Summer Transfer

·51·Sport
Barcelona Plans to List Valuable Defender for Summer Transfer

Significant changes are expected in the squad of FC Barcelona, the Catalan club that went undefeated to win the Spanish La Liga title for the second consecutive year. The Blaugrana are close to parting ways with one of their most experienced and renowned defenders during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to renowned sports insider Carlos Monfort on his official social media pages, the leadership of the Catalan giants is actively considering options to sell the skilled French defender Jules Koundé.

What is the reason for the split?

The club's management and coaching staff were not fully satisfied with the French legionnaire's performance level and consistency in the past season. Barcelona's executives aim to generate significant funds from Koundé's transfer and use the proceeds to attract new names who can further strengthen the team's defensive line.

So, what is Jules Koundé's current status and statistics? You can familiarize yourself with the player's position in the transfer market through the table below:

Player's Age

Period at Club

Contract Duration

Transfer Value

27 years old

Since summer 2022

Until June 2030

65 million euros

In the sights of Albion clubs

Although Jules Koundé's current employment contract with the Catalan club is long-term, running until the summer of 2030, his future may not be tied to Spain. Currently, several wealthy and grand clubs in the English Premier League (EPL) are showing serious interest in signing the French defender.

Market value according to reputable portals 65 million euros The transfer of the player, estimated at this value, is expected to become one of the most sensational events of the summer.

Expert Commentary: For a team that has become the Spanish champion two years in a row, keeping the squad updated is a crucial factor for achieving success on the international stage, particularly in the Champions League. Undoubtedly, selling Koundé will open up opportunities for Barcelona to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and purchase new stars.

Always follow the hottest transfer news in European football, insider information, and exclusive reports about your favorite teams with us on the Zamin pages!

BarcelonaJules KoundéSpainLa LigaEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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