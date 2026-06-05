Florentino Pérez Discusses How He Rescued Real Madrid from Crisis

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Florentino Pérez Discusses How He Rescued Real Madrid from Crisis

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid and one of the most successful and powerful figures in world football, reflected on the club's massive achievements and financial growth under his leadership. The experienced executive compared the dire situation when he first took over with the global success seen today.

According to Madrid Zone, Pérez proudly discussed how he transformed the Madrid club from the brink of financial crisis into the world's most valuable sports brand.

From a difficult past to a multi-billion euro valuation

The prominent Spanish leader did not hide that the situation was completely different when he first took the helm of the 'Royal Club'. He described the club's financial history and current status as follows:

"When I was first elected president of Real Madrid in 2000, the team was in a dire financial situation; there were not even enough funds to pay the players' salaries. Thanks to proper reforms and strategic plans, the situation changed completely. Today, Real Madrid's total market value is estimated at a staggering 10 billion euros ."

It is worth noting that Florentino Pérez's tenure at the Madrid giant is divided into two periods. He first managed the club from 2000 to 2006, returned to the position in 2009, and has remained at the helm ever since.

Presidential Election and Clash with a Young Rival

These days, the Madrid club is experiencing a heated period not only on the pitch but also at the management level. Official presidential elections at Real Madrid will take place on June 7 .

Here is the information regarding the incumbent leader's chances and his main rival:

Candidates

Age Difference

Status at the Club

Key Advantage

Florentino Pérez

Experienced Leader

Incumbent President

Vast experience and a €10 billion brand

Enrique Riquelme

42 years younger than Pérez 42 years younger

Sole Official Rival

Youthful energy and fresh perspectives

Entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme, the only candidate challenging Pérez in the upcoming election, is offering a serious contest despite being 42 years younger than the incumbent president. However, Pérez's significant legacy in the club's history and his guarantee of financial stability still make him the primary favorite.

Background: Florentino Pérez has made a name for himself in modern football not only as the king of transfers but also as a great economist. From the 'Galácticos' project to the renovated magnificent Santiago Bernabéu stadium, this journey has turned the Madrid club into an invincible force. The result of the June 7 election will undoubtedly determine the club's fate for the next decade.

Stay with us on Zamin to follow the hottest events in European football, internal news from Real Madrid, and exclusive insights!

Florentino PérezReal MadridMadridSpainMadrid Zone
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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